Analysts Expect Red Lion Hotels Co. (RLH) to Post ($0.20) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $13.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.20) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Red Lion Hotels an industry rank of 83 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RLH. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.75 price objective on shares of Red Lion Hotels in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of RLH traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 175,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,106. Red Lion Hotels has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $38.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million. research analysts anticipate that Red Lion Hotels will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Lion Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Red Lion Hotels by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Lion Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Red Lion Hotels by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Red Lion Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/analysts-expect-red-lion-hotels-co-rlh-to-post-0-20-earnings-per-share-updated.html.

About Red Lion Hotels

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, a hospitality and leisure company, owns, manages, and franchises hotels under its Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotel, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, and Settle Inn & Suites brands primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Franchised Hotels, Company Operated Hotels, and Entertainment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Lion Hotels (RLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Lion Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Lion Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.