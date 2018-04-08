Analysts Expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $184.70 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will post $184.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $184.40 million and the highest is $185.00 million. Sierra Wireless reported sales of $161.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year sales of $184.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $785.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $849.75 million per share, with estimates ranging from $844.30 million to $855.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $183.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 million. Sierra Wireless had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 0.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWIR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sierra Wireless from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 31.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

SWIR stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,681. The firm has a market cap of $582.75, a P/E ratio of 129.59 and a beta of 2.78. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc is engaged in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with wireless solutions for organizations. The Company’s OEM Solution segment offers cellular embedded wireless modules for IoT connectivity, including an embedded application framework to support customer applications. The Company’s Enterprise Solution segment offers intelligent routers and gateways, including management tools and applications that enable cellular connectivity.

