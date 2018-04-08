Analysts Expect Two Rivers Bancorp (TRCB) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $23.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.30 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Two Rivers Bancorp an industry rank of 167 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRCB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of TRCB stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.41, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Two Rivers Bancorp has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $20.75.

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 million. Two Rivers Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 14.88%. research analysts forecast that Two Rivers Bancorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Two Rivers Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

Two Rivers Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Two Rivers Bancorp by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Two Rivers Bancorp by 27.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 31,683 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Two Rivers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Two Rivers Bancorp by 62.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 13,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Two Rivers Bancorp by 580.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 64,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.21% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Analysts Expect Two Rivers Bancorp (TRCB) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/analysts-expect-two-rivers-bancorp-trcb-to-post-0-30-earnings-per-share-updated-updated.html.

Two Rivers Bancorp Company Profile

Two River Bancorp is the holding company for Two River Community Bank (the Bank). The Company acts as an independent community financial services provider. The Company’s segment is community banking operations. The Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank. The Bank offers a range of banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial loans, residential loans and consumer/installment loans to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals and individuals primarily in Monmouth, Middlesex and Union Counties, New Jersey.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Two Rivers Bancorp (TRCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Two Rivers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Rivers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.