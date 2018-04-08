Xcerra to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (XCRA)

Xcerra (NASDAQ:XCRA) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Xcerra in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 21st, according to Zacks Investment Research. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Xcerra’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Xcerra (NASDAQ:XCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $110.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.82 million. Xcerra had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Xcerra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xcerra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Xcerra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Xcerra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcerra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

NASDAQ:XCRA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 750,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Xcerra has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $12.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XCRA. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Xcerra in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcerra in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcerra in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Xcerra in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcerra in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcerra Company Profile

Xcerra Corporation provides test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and test fixtures and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Semiconductor Test Solutions and Electronic Manufacturing Solutions. The company offers Diamond series platform that offers high-density packaging for the testing of microcontrollers, and consumer and digital-based ASSP and ASIC devices; X-Series platform that offers configurations for the testing of analog-based ASSP and ASIC, power, automotive, mixed signal, and RF applications; and ASL platform for testing linear, low-end mixed signal, precision analog, and power management devices.

