Analysts Set Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits (BOJA) Price Target at $16.14

Shares of Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits (NASDAQ:BOJA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOJA shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Group cut shares of Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits by 23.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,317 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits by 1,301.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 420,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 390,547 shares during the last quarter. Price Michael F purchased a new stake in Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,546,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits stock remained flat at $$14.00 during trading hours on Friday. 616,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,711. The stock has a market cap of $513.23, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.66. Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $22.35.

Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits (NASDAQ:BOJA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/analysts-set-bojangles-famous-chicken-n-biscuits-boja-price-target-at-16-14.html.

Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits Company Profile

Bojangles', Inc develops, operates, and franchises limited service restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, hand-breaded bone-in chicken, fixin's, and iced tea. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 764 system-wide restaurants, including 325 company-operated and 439 franchised restaurants primarily located in the Southeastern United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Bojangles' Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bojangles' Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.