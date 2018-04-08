Analysts Set Cohu, Inc. (COHU) Target Price at $24.33

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Cohu stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.47. 350,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,673. Cohu has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $698.65, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Cohu had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $84.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Cohu will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.24%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,723.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cohu by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Cohu by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Cohu by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Cohu by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 48,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cohu by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/analysts-set-cohu-inc-cohu-target-price-at-24-33-updated-updated.html.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide.

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.