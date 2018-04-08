Analysts Set Core Laboratories (CLB) Price Target at $111.39

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.39.

A number of analysts have commented on CLB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 target price on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine lowered Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Loop Capital set a $115.00 target price on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $116.30 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 63.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $108.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,779.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 1.47. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.55 and a 12 month high of $121.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.92 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

