Analysts Set Fogo De Chao Inc (FOGO) Price Target at $14.88

Shares of Fogo De Chao Inc (NASDAQ:FOGO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Fogo De Chao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fogo De Chao in a research report on Sunday. BidaskClub raised Fogo De Chao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.75 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Fogo De Chao in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo lowered Fogo De Chao from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of FOGO stock remained flat at $$15.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,656. Fogo De Chao has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $447.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.15.

Fogo De Chao (NASDAQ:FOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Fogo De Chao had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $88.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.68 million. equities analysts forecast that Fogo De Chao will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOGO. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fogo De Chao by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 46,814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fogo De Chao by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 25,548 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Fogo De Chao by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Fogo De Chao by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 16,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Fogo De Chao during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Analysts Set Fogo De Chao Inc (FOGO) Price Target at $14.88” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/analysts-set-fogo-de-chao-inc-fogo-price-target-at-14-88.html.

About Fogo De Chao

Fogo de Chao, Inc is a United States-based holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates upscale Brazilian churrascaria steakhouses under the brand of Fogo de Chao. The Company owns 100% of Brasa (Purchaser) Inc (Brasa Purchaser), which owns 100% of Brasa (Holdings) Inc (Brasa Holdings).

Receive News & Ratings for Fogo De Chao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fogo De Chao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.