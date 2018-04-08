Analysts Set freenet AG (FNTN) Price Target at $28.21

Shares of freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €28.21 ($34.83).

FNTN has been the topic of several research reports. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($43.21) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($28.40) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($37.04) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. equinet set a €36.00 ($44.44) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €27.00 ($33.33) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd.

Shares of freenet stock traded up €0.06 ($0.07) on Tuesday, hitting €25.30 ($31.23). 358,229 shares of the company traded hands. freenet has a 52 week low of €3.22 ($3.98) and a 52 week high of €32.92 ($40.64).

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides network-independent telecommunication services focusing on mobile communications, mobile Internet, TV and media, and digital lifestyle applications in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The company offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands.

