Analysts Set GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) Price Target at $150.29

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.29.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target (down from $208.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 717,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,842,000 after purchasing an additional 18,194 shares in the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 675,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,172,000 after acquiring an additional 73,445 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,863,000 after acquiring an additional 50,780 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 233.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 228,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,124,000 after acquiring an additional 159,783 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWPH stock traded down $3.47 on Thursday, reaching $110.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,312. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $92.65 and a 52 week high of $143.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,077.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 11.34.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by ($0.40). GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.94% and a negative net margin of 1,357.98%. The business had revenue of $7.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 million. equities analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development.

