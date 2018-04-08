Analysts Set Kellogg (K) Target Price at $73.69

Kellogg (NYSE:K) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.69.

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Kellogg from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $69.00 target price on Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kellogg from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

K stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,202,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,918. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $58.76 and a 1 year high of $74.28. The company has a market cap of $21,910.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Kellogg had a return on equity of 70.35% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.67%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $297,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total value of $14,241,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 623,763 shares of company stock worth $42,787,777. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of K. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 23,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,647,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 119,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 51,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company is a manufacturer and marketer of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The Company’s principal products are ready-to-eat cereals and convenience foods, such as cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, fruit-flavored snacks, frozen waffles and veggie foods.

