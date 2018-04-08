Analysts Set Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) PT at $55.50

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Friday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

MXIM stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,999,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,416. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16,884.09, a PE ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. Maxim Integrated Products has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $74.94.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.46 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Neil sold 3,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $183,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 25,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,555,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,630 shares of company stock worth $14,410,267 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 38,728.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Analysts Set Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) PT at $55.50” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/analysts-set-maxim-integrated-products-inc-mxim-pt-at-55-50-updated-updated.html.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits, referred to as analog circuits. The Company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. The Company caters to automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer and industrial markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.