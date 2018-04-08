Analysts Set Perficient, Inc. (PRFT) Target Price at $25.00

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRFT. BidaskClub cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Perficient to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 4,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $111,018.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $530,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,017. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 401.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,813 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 210,413 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at $2,031,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Perficient by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,548 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perficient by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,517 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,423 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRFT stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.92. 354,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,110. The firm has a market cap of $798.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Perficient has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $24.30.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.70 million. Perficient had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the digital transformation consultancy to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc is an information technology and management consulting firm. The Company’s solutions include business intelligence and analytics, commerce, content management, custom applications, platform implementations, portals and collaboration, business integration and application program interfaces, management consulting, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others.

