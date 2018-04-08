Analysts Set Peyto Exploration & Dev (PEY) PT at $14.77

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Dev (TSE:PEY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.82.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEY. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Dev from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Dev from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Dev from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Dev from C$16.25 to C$15.15 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Dev from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th.

TSE PEY opened at C$11.56 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Dev has a 12-month low of C$9.83 and a 12-month high of C$27.72.

Peyto Exploration & Dev (TSE:PEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.05. Peyto Exploration & Dev had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of C$211.80 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Scott Robinson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$240,000.00. Also, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total transaction of C$320,000.00. Insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $1,214,000 over the last three months.

About Peyto Exploration & Dev

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's oil and gas properties are located in the Alberta's Deep Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 655 million barrels of oil equivalent.

