Analysts Set Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Target Price at $16.48

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.48.

RMBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Charles Kissner sold 6,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $90,571.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laura Stark sold 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $35,232.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 236,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,925 shares of company stock valued at $335,030 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 77,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 28,690 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 37.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 9.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,803,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after purchasing an additional 329,930 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Rambus by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,486.68, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.48. Rambus has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $101.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.25 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Rambus will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc (Rambus) produces hardware and software technologies. The Company’s segments include Memory and Interface Division (MID), which focuses the design, development, manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions that is related to memory and interfaces; Rambus Security Division (RSD), which focuses on the design, development and licensing of technologies for chip and system security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing and mobile payments; Emerging Solutions Division (ESD), which encompasses its long-term research and development efforts in the area of emerging technologies, and Rambus Lighting Division (RLD), which focuses on the design, development and licensing of technologies for lighting.

