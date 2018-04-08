Analysts Set Resolute Forest Products Inc (RFP) PT at $9.08

Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.08.

RFP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.75 target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. CIBC lowered Resolute Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities set a $11.50 target price on Resolute Forest Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE RFP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.40. 217,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,324. Resolute Forest Products has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $847.85, a P/E ratio of 72.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.47). Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $898.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Randall C. Benson bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $50,064.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,134 shares in the company, valued at $84,837.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers market, recycled bleached Kraft, and bleached hardwood Kraft pulp used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

