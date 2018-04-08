Analysts Set Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA) Target Price at $23.22

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.22.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price target on Sabra Health Care REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 408.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 38,254 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,630,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 634,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after acquiring an additional 78,089 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,326,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,347. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $29.10. The stock has a market cap of $3,167.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $166.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.82 million. analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Analysts Set Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA) Target Price at $23.22” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/analysts-set-sabra-health-care-reit-inc-sbra-target-price-at-23-22.html.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The Company’s segment includes investments in healthcare-related real estate properties. The Company’s primary business consists of acquiring, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.