Analysts Set Tmx Group Limited (X) Target Price at $81.33

Tmx Group Limited (TSE:X) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$81.33.

X has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Tmx Group from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Tmx Group from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tmx Group from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Tmx Group from C$83.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Tmx Group from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of TSE:X opened at C$74.75 on Thursday. Tmx Group has a one year low of C$64.81 and a one year high of C$79.90.

Tmx Group (TSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$170.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$172.50 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st.

In related news, insider John Mckenzie sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.25, for a total transaction of C$100,425.00. Also, Director Elias Anastasopoulos sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.32, for a total transaction of C$138,944.04. Insiders have sold 11,501 shares of company stock worth $875,186 in the last three months.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Analysts Set Tmx Group Limited (X) Target Price at $81.33” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/analysts-set-tmx-group-limited-x-target-price-at-81-33-updated.html.

Tmx Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearing houses primarily for capital markets in Canada. It operates in six segments: Market Insights; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing; Energy Trading & Clearing; and Market Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Tmx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tmx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.