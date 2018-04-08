Analysts Set TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Price Target at $27.38

Shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.38.

TPIC has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th.

TPIC stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $22.33. The stock had a trading volume of 237,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,830. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $761.32, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of -0.62.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). TPI Composites had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $247.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Angeleno II sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $2,235,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip J. Deutch sold 317,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $6,920,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 667,426 shares of company stock valued at $14,818,370. 73.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TPI Composites by 79.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 215,680 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 320,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at $2,559,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 78.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,245 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at $945,000. 38.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures composite wind blades. The Company operates through four segments. The United States segment includes the manufacturing of wind blades at its Newton, Iowa plant; the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and the manufacturing of composite solutions for the transportation industry, which it also conducts in its Rhode Island and Massachusetts facilities.

