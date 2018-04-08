Analysts Set Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Target Price at $72.42

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.42.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VEEV. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, March 2nd.

In other news, President Matthew J. Wallach sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $1,393,440.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $41,253.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,512 shares in the company, valued at $559,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,831 shares of company stock worth $14,833,602 in the last 90 days. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,344,000 after buying an additional 30,535 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 88,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

VEEV traded down $1.90 on Thursday, reaching $70.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,004. The company has a market capitalization of $10,024.05, a P/E ratio of 77.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.39. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $50.09 and a 1 year high of $78.28.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.13 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 20.71%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc (Veeva) is a provider of cloud-based software solutions for the global life sciences industry. The Company offers solutions for a range of requirements within life sciences companies, including multichannel customer relationship management, regulated content and information management, master data management and customer data.

