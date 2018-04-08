Head to Head Review: ADVA Optical Networking (ADVOF) vs. AudioCodes (AUDC)

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC) and ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

AudioCodes has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADVA Optical Networking has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AudioCodes and ADVA Optical Networking, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AudioCodes 0 1 2 0 2.67 ADVA Optical Networking 0 0 0 0 N/A

AudioCodes presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. Given AudioCodes’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AudioCodes is more favorable than ADVA Optical Networking.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AudioCodes and ADVA Optical Networking’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AudioCodes $156.74 million 1.23 $4.03 million $0.31 21.68 ADVA Optical Networking $581.16 million 0.56 -$4.78 million $0.08 81.25

AudioCodes has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ADVA Optical Networking. AudioCodes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADVA Optical Networking, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.3% of AudioCodes shares are held by institutional investors. 48.8% of AudioCodes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AudioCodes and ADVA Optical Networking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AudioCodes 2.57% 9.82% 5.50% ADVA Optical Networking -1.04% 3.87% 2.04%

Summary

AudioCodes beats ADVA Optical Networking on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells Voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIPs, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. It deploys its products through broadband, mobile, cable, and enterprise networks. The company's products include chips, boards, subsystems, media and residential gateways, media servers, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, mobile communications solutions, life cycle management solutions, and messaging platforms, as well as IP phones, and survivable branch and value added applications. It also provides professional services, which supports networking devices, applications, and infrastructures. The company primarily markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and network equipment providers in the telecommunication and networking industries. AudioCodes Ltd. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers scalable optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 AgileConnect, FSP 3000 CloudConnect, and FSP 3000 AccessConnect; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable demarcation, edge aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, controllers, and orchestrators. The company also provides timing and synchronization products; network infrastructure assurance products; and automated network management products, such as FSP service manager, FSP network manager, FSP network hypervisor, ensemble portal, and Pro-Vision products that offer a unified platform for network operations. In addition, it provides professional services to plan, operate, and maintain the networks. The company sells its products to telecommunications service providers, private companies, universities, and government agencies directly, as well as through a network of distribution partners. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

