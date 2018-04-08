Head to Head Analysis: Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) & Amedica (NASDAQ:AMDA)

Amedica (NASDAQ: AMDA) and Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Amedica and Zimmer Biomet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amedica -71.07% -73.86% -36.96% Zimmer Biomet 23.51% 15.45% 6.19%

Volatility & Risk

Amedica has a beta of -1.13, indicating that its stock price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zimmer Biomet has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Zimmer Biomet pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Amedica does not pay a dividend. Zimmer Biomet pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Zimmer Biomet has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Amedica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Amedica shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amedica and Zimmer Biomet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amedica $11.22 million 0.53 -$14.76 million ($14.29) -0.10 Zimmer Biomet $7.82 billion 2.73 $1.81 billion $8.03 13.10

Zimmer Biomet has higher revenue and earnings than Amedica. Amedica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zimmer Biomet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Amedica and Zimmer Biomet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amedica 0 2 0 0 2.00 Zimmer Biomet 0 6 16 1 2.78

Amedica currently has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 4,186.33%. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus price target of $139.35, indicating a potential upside of 32.49%. Given Amedica’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Amedica is more favorable than Zimmer Biomet.

Summary

Zimmer Biomet beats Amedica on 16 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amedica

Amedica Corporation, a commercial-stage biomaterial company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical devices based on its silicon nitride technology platform in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers Valeo silicon nitride spinal fusion devices for use in the cervical and thoracolumbar areas of spine; and a line of non-silicon nitride spinal fixation products to address spinal deformity and degenerative conditions. It also develops femoral heads for use in total hip replacements; and femoral condyle components for use in total knee replacements. The company markets and sells its products to surgeons and hospitals directly, as well as through a network of independent sales distributors. Amedica Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants, and related surgical products. The Company’s products and solutions help treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints or supporting soft tissues. The Company manages its operations through three geographic operating segments: the Americas, consisting principally of the United States and other North, Central and South American markets; EMEA, consisting principally of Europe and the Middle East and African markets, and Asia Pacific, consisting primarily of Japan and other Asian and Pacific markets. The Company’s product category segments include Americas Spine, Office Based Technologies, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic (CMF), and Dental.

