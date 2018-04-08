Analyzing Argan (AGX) and Limbach (LMB)

Argan (NYSE: AGX) and Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Argan and Limbach’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argan $675.05 million 0.99 $70.32 million N/A N/A Limbach $485.74 million 0.21 $1.87 million $0.22 60.45

Argan has higher revenue and earnings than Limbach.

Dividends

Argan pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Limbach does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Argan and Limbach’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argan 9.18% 26.24% 12.66% Limbach -0.65% -1.14% -0.27%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.8% of Argan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of Limbach shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Argan shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 82.9% of Limbach shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Argan has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limbach has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Argan and Limbach, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argan 0 1 1 0 2.50 Limbach 0 0 1 0 3.00

Argan presently has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.78%. Limbach has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.34%. Given Limbach’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Limbach is more favorable than Argan.

Summary

Argan beats Limbach on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company's Power Industry Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction contracting services to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, start-up, and operation services for approximately 76 facilities with approximately 14,500 megawatts of power-generating capacity. This segment serves independent power project owners, public utilities, power plant equipment suppliers, and global energy plant construction firms. Its Industrial Fabrication and Field Services segment provides industrial steel fabrication and construction services to light and heavy industrial organizations that comprise forest products, mining, and large fertilizer companies in the southern United States. The company's Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segment offers outside plant cabling services, including trench-less directional boring and excavation for underground communication and power networks, as well as aerial cabling services; and installs buried cable, high and low voltage electric lines, and private area outdoor lighting systems. It also offers inside premises wiring services consisting of structuring, cabling, terminations, and connectivity that provide the physical transport for high speed data, voice, video, and security networks. This segment serves state and local government agencies, regional communications service providers, electric utilities, other commercial customers, and federal government facilities, including cleared facilities in the mid-Atlantic region. Argan, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides commercial specialty contractor services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades. Its facility services comprise mechanical construction, HVAC service and maintenance, energy audits and retrofits, engineering and design build, constructability evaluation, equipment and materials selection, offsite/prefab construction, and sustainable building solutions and practices. The companys customers include healthcare facilities; education, including schools and universities; sports and amusement, including arenas and related facilities; transportation, including passenger terminals and maintenance facilities for rail and airports; government facilities, including federal, state, and local agencies; hospitality, including hotels and resorts; corporate and commercial office buildings; retail and mixed use; residential multifamily apartment buildings (excluding condominiums); and industrial manufacturing. It serves customers primarily located in Florida, California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Michigan, and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

