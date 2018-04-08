Contrasting AutoNation (NYSE:AN) & Its Competitors

AutoNation (NYSE: AN) is one of 20 public companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare AutoNation to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for AutoNation and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AutoNation 0 9 2 0 2.18 AutoNation Competitors 116 608 661 28 2.43

AutoNation presently has a consensus price target of $50.78, suggesting a potential upside of 9.27%. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 18.98%. Given AutoNation’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AutoNation has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

AutoNation has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AutoNation’s peers have a beta of 9.98, indicating that their average stock price is 898% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AutoNation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AutoNation 2.02% 16.24% 3.81% AutoNation Competitors 3.22% 33.52% 3.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AutoNation and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AutoNation $21.53 billion $434.60 million 12.20 AutoNation Competitors $8.01 billion $218.36 million 12.43

AutoNation has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. AutoNation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.2% of AutoNation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of AutoNation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AutoNation peers beat AutoNation on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services. The company also provides automotive finance and insurance products comprising vehicle services and other protection products, as well as arranges finance for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 360 new vehicle franchises from 253 stores located primarily in metropolitan markets in the Sunbelt region. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

