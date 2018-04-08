Financial Survey: BRF (BRFS) vs. Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

BRF (NYSE: BRFS) and Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BRF and Campbell Soup, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRF 0 4 0 0 2.00 Campbell Soup 4 5 2 0 1.82

BRF presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 125.90%. Campbell Soup has a consensus price target of $50.89, indicating a potential upside of 16.37%. Given BRF’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BRF is more favorable than Campbell Soup.

Dividends

Campbell Soup pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. BRF does not pay a dividend. Campbell Soup pays out 46.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BRF has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Campbell Soup has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BRF and Campbell Soup’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRF $10.48 billion 0.51 -$352.52 million ($0.16) -41.50 Campbell Soup $7.89 billion 1.67 $887.00 million $3.04 14.38

Campbell Soup has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BRF. BRF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Campbell Soup, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

BRF has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Campbell Soup has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.6% of BRF shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of Campbell Soup shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of BRF shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of Campbell Soup shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BRF and Campbell Soup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRF -3.38% -3.17% -0.82% Campbell Soup 13.41% 54.10% 11.72%

Summary

Campbell Soup beats BRF on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

BRF Company Profile

BRF S.A. is a multinational Brazilian company that owns a diverse portfolio of products and is a producer of foods. The Company’s segments include Brazil, Latin America (LATAM), Europe, Middle East and North of Africa (MENA), Asia, Africa and Other Segments. These segments include sales of all distribution channels and operations subdivided in to poultry, pork and other, processed, and other sales. The poultry operations include the production and sale of whole poultry and in-natura cuts. The pork and other operations involve the production and sale of in-natura cuts. The processed operations include the production and sale of processed foods, frozen and processed products derived from poultry, pork and beef, margarine, vegetable and soybean-based products. The other sales operations include the commercialization of flour for food service and others. Other segments include sale of in-natura beef cuts, agricultural products and animal feed.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juices. The Global Biscuits and Snacks segment provides Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, and bakery and frozen products in the United States retail; Arnott's biscuits in Australia and the Asia Pacific; and Kelsen cookies worldwide, as well as meals and shelf-stable beverages in Australia and the Asia Pacific. The Campbell Fresh segment offers Bolthouse Farms fresh carrots, carrot ingredients, refrigerated beverages, and refrigerated salad dressings; and Garden Fresh Gourmet salsa, hummus, dips, and tortilla chips, as well as refrigerated soups. The company sells its products through retail food chains, mass discounters, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores, and dollar stores, as well as other retail, commercial, and non-commercial establishments; and independent contractor distributors. Campbell Soup Company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.

