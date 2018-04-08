Cato (CATO) & The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Cato (NYSE: CATO) is one of 8 public companies in the “Womens’ clothing stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Cato to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Cato has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cato’s competitors have a beta of 0.69, indicating that their average share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cato and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cato $849.98 million $8.54 million N/A Cato Competitors $2.85 billion $160.65 million 33.28

Cato’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cato.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.1% of Cato shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of shares of all “Womens’ clothing stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Cato shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Womens’ clothing stores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cato and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cato 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cato Competitors 80 456 379 13 2.35

Cato presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.73%. As a group, “Womens’ clothing stores” companies have a potential upside of 27.61%. Given Cato’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cato has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Cato and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cato 1.00% 5.87% 3.81% Cato Competitors -0.54% -20.75% 0.64%

Dividends

Cato pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. As a group, “Womens’ clothing stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.7% and pay out 70.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Cato has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

Cato competitors beat Cato on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Website offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags for women. It also offers men's wear, as well as lines for kids and newborns. The company operates its stores and e-commerce Websites primarily under the Cato, Versona, and It's Fashion names. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 1,369 stores in 33 states. The company also provides credit cards to its customers. The Cato Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

