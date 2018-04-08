Head-To-Head Survey: Century Communities (CCS) versus Its Competitors

Century Communities (NYSE: CCS) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Century Communities to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.0% of Century Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Century Communities shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Century Communities has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Communities’ rivals have a beta of 1.10, suggesting that their average stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Century Communities and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Communities 3.55% 11.79% 4.89% Century Communities Competitors 2.26% 7.08% 5.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Century Communities and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Century Communities $1.41 billion $50.29 million 10.85 Century Communities Competitors $4.16 billion $217.90 million 13.99

Century Communities’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Century Communities. Century Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Century Communities and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Communities 0 0 6 0 3.00 Century Communities Competitors 240 915 802 52 2.33

Century Communities currently has a consensus target price of $36.75, suggesting a potential upside of 17.98%. As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential downside of 12.44%. Given Century Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Century Communities is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Century Communities beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc. engages in homebuilding business in Atlanta, Central Texas, Colorado, Houston, Nevada, and Utah. It is involved in the development, design, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as entitlement and development of land. The company sells homes through its sales representatives, as well as through independent real estate brokers. Century Communities, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

