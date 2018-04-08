Reviewing Colliers International Gr (CIGI) and PICO (NASDAQ:PICO)

Colliers International Gr (NASDAQ: CIGI) and PICO (NASDAQ:PICO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Colliers International Gr and PICO’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colliers International Gr $2.28 billion 1.16 $49.31 million $3.02 23.03 PICO $36.28 million 7.21 $460,000.00 N/A N/A

Colliers International Gr has higher revenue and earnings than PICO.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.2% of Colliers International Gr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of PICO shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Colliers International Gr shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of PICO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Colliers International Gr and PICO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colliers International Gr 2.17% 40.34% 7.39% PICO 1.28% 1.75% 1.30%

Risk and Volatility

Colliers International Gr has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PICO has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Colliers International Gr and PICO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colliers International Gr 0 0 6 0 3.00 PICO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Colliers International Gr currently has a consensus target price of $73.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.68%. Given Colliers International Gr’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Colliers International Gr is more favorable than PICO.

Dividends

Colliers International Gr pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. PICO does not pay a dividend. Colliers International Gr pays out 3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Colliers International Gr beats PICO on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colliers International Gr

Colliers International Group Inc. provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company's Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations. This division provides its services for various asset classes, including office, industrial, retail, multi-family, hotel, and mixed-use properties. Its Outsourcing & Advisory Services division offers portfolio management, transaction and project management, workplace solutions, strategic consulting, property and asset management, and other corporate real estate services, as well as lease administration and facilities management systems; and valuation and appraisal review and management, portfolio or single asset valuation, arbitration and consulting, various studies, tax appeals, and litigation support services. This segment also provides property level accounting, tenant service/relations and bidding, awarding and administering subcontracts for management and maintenance, landscaping, security, parking, capital, and tenant improvements services; and bid document review, construction monitoring and delivery management, contract administration and integrated cost control, facility and engineering functionality, milestone and performance monitoring, quality assurance, risk management, and strategic project consulting services. In addition, it offers visioning, change management, and strategic consulting services; property marketing services for commercial and residential projects; and research services for owners and landlords. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About PICO

PICO Holdings, Inc. engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities. It also leases water assets and land. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

