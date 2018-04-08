Comparing Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) & Starwood Waypoint Homes (SFR)

Starwood Waypoint Homes (NYSE: SFR) and Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) are both companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Starwood Waypoint Homes and Colony Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starwood Waypoint Homes 0 2 6 0 2.75 Colony Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Starwood Waypoint Homes presently has a consensus target price of $38.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.02%. Given Starwood Waypoint Homes’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Starwood Waypoint Homes is more favorable than Colony Capital.

Dividends

Starwood Waypoint Homes pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Colony Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Colony Capital has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Colony Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.1% of Colony Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Starwood Waypoint Homes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Colony Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Starwood Waypoint Homes and Colony Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starwood Waypoint Homes $575.68 million 8.28 -$81.26 million N/A N/A Colony Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Colony Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Starwood Waypoint Homes.

Profitability

This table compares Starwood Waypoint Homes and Colony Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starwood Waypoint Homes -13.10% -2.63% -1.19% Colony Capital 31.43% 3.16% 2.88%

Summary

Colony Capital beats Starwood Waypoint Homes on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starwood Waypoint Homes

Starwood Waypoint Homes, formerly Colony Starwood Homes, is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company was formed primarily to acquire, renovate, lease and manage residential assets in select markets across the United States. It is focused on acquiring single-family rental (SFR) homes through a variety of channels, renovating these homes to the extent necessary and leasing them to qualified residents. The Company operates through two segments, which are represented by its portfolio of SFR homes and its portfolio of NPLs owned in the joint venture with Prime Asset Fund VI, LLC (Prime). The Company identifies and pursues individual home acquisition opportunities through various sources, including multiple listing services (MLS) listings, foreclosure auctions and short sales. As of December 31, 2016, its SFR portfolio consisted of 31,684 owned homes, including 31,065 rental homes and 619 homes that it does not intend to hold for the long term.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc., formerly Colony Financial, Inc., is a global real estate and investment management company. The Company operates through five segments: Real Estate Equity, including Light industrial real estate assets and operating platform; Single-family residential rentals through an investment in Colony Starwood Homes and Other real estate equity investments; Real Estate Debt, which includes loan originations and acquisitions, and Investment Management, which includes investment management of the Company-sponsored funds and other investment vehicles. Through its global investment management business, it has over $18.8 billion of assets under management. Its business objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors through a diversified portfolio of direct and indirect real estate-related equity and real estate debt investments, and fee bearing management contracts on investment funds that it manages.

