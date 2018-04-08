Analyzing Hudbay Minerals (HBM) and Westwater Resources (WWR)

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) and Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and Westwater Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudbay Minerals $1.36 billion 1.32 $163.89 million $0.57 12.11 Westwater Resources N/A N/A -$19.28 million N/A N/A

Hudbay Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Westwater Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hudbay Minerals and Westwater Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudbay Minerals 0 3 4 0 2.57 Westwater Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $11.38, suggesting a potential upside of 64.86%. Westwater Resources has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 455.56%. Given Westwater Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Westwater Resources is more favorable than Hudbay Minerals.

Dividends

Hudbay Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Westwater Resources does not pay a dividend. Hudbay Minerals pays out 3.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Hudbay Minerals has a beta of 2.98, suggesting that its share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westwater Resources has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and Westwater Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudbay Minerals 12.03% 7.13% 3.08% Westwater Resources N/A -44.73% -38.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.6% of Hudbay Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Westwater Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Westwater Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hudbay Minerals beats Westwater Resources on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the production of copper concentrate, consisting of copper, gold and silver, as well as zinc metal. The Company is focused on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The Company has assets in North and South America. Through its subsidiaries, the Company owns approximately four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan (Canada) and Cusco (Peru), as well as a copper project in Arizona (the United States). The Company owns Constancia mine, an open pit copper mine in Peru. It owns 777 mine, an underground copper, zinc, gold and silver mine in Flin Flon, Manitoba. It owns Lalor mine, an underground zinc, copper and gold mine near Snow Lake, Manitoba. It also owns Rosemont project, a copper development project in Pima County, Arizona, in the United States.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources Inc, formerly Uranium Resources, Inc., is engaged in developing energy-related metals. As of December 16, 2016, the Company had developed land position in two prospective lithium brine basins in Nevada and Utah in preparation for exploration and development of any resources that may be discovered there. In addition, it remains focused on advancing the Temrezli in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium project in Central Turkey when uranium prices permit economic development of this project. As of December 16, 2016, it controlled exploration properties in Turkey under nine exploration and operated licenses covering approximately 32,000 acres (over 13,000 hectares) with various exploration targets, including the satellite Sefaatli Project, which is 30 miles southwest of the Temrezli Project. Its projects include Temrezli Project, Kingsville Dome Project, Rosita Project, Vasquez Project, Butler Ranch Exploration Project, Sejita Dome Exploration Project, and lleta Project.

