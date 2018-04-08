Head to Head Survey: Hydrogenics (HYGS) vs. Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR)

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ: HYGS) and Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.7% of Hydrogenics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of Venator Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Hydrogenics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hydrogenics and Venator Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hydrogenics -23.18% -57.54% -16.96% Venator Materials N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hydrogenics and Venator Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hydrogenics $48.05 million 2.52 -$11.14 million ($0.80) -9.81 Venator Materials $2.21 billion 0.85 $134.00 million $1.74 10.11

Venator Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Hydrogenics. Hydrogenics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Venator Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hydrogenics and Venator Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hydrogenics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Venator Materials 0 3 12 0 2.80

Hydrogenics currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.39%. Venator Materials has a consensus target price of $27.53, indicating a potential upside of 56.44%. Given Venator Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Venator Materials is more favorable than Hydrogenics.

Summary

Venator Materials beats Hydrogenics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hydrogenics

Hydrogenics Corp. designs, develops and manufactures hydrogen generation and fuel cell products based on water electrolysis technology and proton exchange membrane technology. It operates through two segments: OnSite Generation and Power Systems. The OnSite Generation segment is based on water electrolysis technology which involves the decomposition of water into oxygen and hydrogen gas by passing an electric current through a liquid electrolyte and a polymer electrolyte membrane. The Power Systems segment is based on proton exchange membrane fuel cell technology, which transforms chemical energy liberated during the electrochemical reaction of hydrogen and oxygen into electrical energy. The company was founded on June 10, 2009 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products. The Performance Additives segment provides barium and zinc additives for use in coatings, films, pharmaceuticals, and paper and glass fiber reinforced plastics; colored inorganic pigments comprising iron oxides, ultramarines, specialty inorganics chemicals, and driers for construction, coating, plastic, and specialty markets; and wood protection chemicals for use in residential and commercial applications, as well as water treatment chemicals. The company markets its products through specialty distributors, as well as sales and technical services network. Venator Materials PLC was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

