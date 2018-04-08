Head-To-Head Survey: Reynolds American (RAI) versus Imperial Brands (IMBBY)

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS: IMBBY) and Reynolds American (NYSE:RAI) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Imperial Brands and Reynolds American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Brands N/A N/A N/A Reynolds American 27.70% 16.91% 7.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Imperial Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of Reynolds American shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Imperial Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Reynolds American shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Imperial Brands pays an annual dividend of $2.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Reynolds American pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Imperial Brands pays out 65.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Reynolds American has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Imperial Brands has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reynolds American has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Imperial Brands and Reynolds American, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Brands 0 4 1 0 2.20 Reynolds American 0 3 0 0 2.00

Reynolds American has a consensus target price of $64.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.14%. Given Reynolds American’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Reynolds American is more favorable than Imperial Brands.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Imperial Brands and Reynolds American’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Brands $39.59 billion 0.88 $1.79 billion $3.49 10.44 Reynolds American N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Imperial Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Reynolds American.

Summary

Reynolds American beats Imperial Brands on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, formerly Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Company offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobaccos, papers and cigars. The Company’s segments include Growth Markets, USA, Returns Markets North, Returns Markets South and Logistics. The Growth Markets segment includes Iraq, Norway, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Taiwan, and also includes Premium Cigar and Fontem Ventures. The Returns Markets North segment includes Australia, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and the United Kingdom. The Returns Markets South segment includes France, Spain and its African markets, including Algeria, Ivory Coast and Morocco. Its businesses include Tobacco and Logistics. The Tobacco business comprises the manufacture, marketing and sale of tobacco and tobacco-related products. The Logistics business comprises the distribution of tobacco products for tobacco product manufacturers.

About Reynolds American

Reynolds American Inc. (RAI) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include RJR Tobacco, which consists of the primary operations of its subsidiary, R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company; Santa Fe, which consists of the primary operations of its subsidiary, Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company, Inc., and American Snuff, which consists of the primary operations of its subsidiary, American Snuff Company, LLC. The RJR Tobacco segment manages contract manufacturing of cigarettes and tobacco products through arrangements with British American Tobacco p.l.c. affiliates, and manages the export of tobacco products to certain United States territories, the United States duty-free shops and the United States overseas military bases. The American Snuff segment offers adult tobacco consumers a range of segregated smokeless tobacco products, primarily moist snuff. The Santa Fe segment manufactures and markets super-premium cigarettes and other tobacco products under the NATURAL AMERICAN SPIRIT brand.

