Analyzing Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) and Koppers (KOP)

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX) and Koppers (NYSE:KOP) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Louisiana-Pacific and Koppers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Louisiana-Pacific 14.26% 24.05% 15.16% Koppers 1.97% 94.85% 6.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Louisiana-Pacific and Koppers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Louisiana-Pacific 1 7 3 0 2.18 Koppers 0 1 4 0 2.80

Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus target price of $31.86, suggesting a potential upside of 7.84%. Koppers has a consensus target price of $48.60, suggesting a potential upside of 19.56%. Given Koppers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Koppers is more favorable than Louisiana-Pacific.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Louisiana-Pacific and Koppers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Louisiana-Pacific $2.73 billion 1.57 $389.80 million $2.33 12.68 Koppers $1.48 billion 0.57 $29.10 million $3.68 11.05

Louisiana-Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Koppers. Koppers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Louisiana-Pacific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.6% of Louisiana-Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Koppers shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Louisiana-Pacific shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Koppers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Louisiana-Pacific has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koppers has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Louisiana-Pacific pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Koppers does not pay a dividend. Louisiana-Pacific pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Louisiana-Pacific beats Koppers on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America. The Siding segment offers siding products and related accessories, such as wood-based siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products; and CanExel siding and accessory products, including pre-finished lap and trim products, as well as outdoor building products. The OSB segment manufactures and distributes structural panel products comprising OSBs, TechShield radiant barriers, TopNotch sub-floorings, Legacy super tough products, moisture-resistant sub-floorings, and FlameBlock fire-rated sheathing products. The Engineered Wood Products segment provides laminated veneer lumber, laminated strand lumber, and other related products; and I-joists, which are used principally in residential and commercial floorings, roofing systems, and other structural applications. The South America segment manufactures and distributes OSB and siding products in South America and various export markets. This segment also distributes and sells related products to augment the transition to wood frame construction. The company also offers timber and timberlands, as well as other products and services. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation sells its products, primarily to retail home centers, manufactured housing producers, distributors, and wholesalers in North America and South America, as well as in Asia, Australia, and Europe. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC). The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings. It also provides rail joint bars to join rails together for railroads; transmission and distribution poles for electric and telephone utilities; and pilings. This segment also provides railroad services, such as engineering, design, repair, and inspection services for railroad bridges. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and markets water-based wood preservatives and wood specialty additives, including micronized copper quaternary and micronized copper azole, micronized pigments, alkaline copper quaternary, amine copper azole, and chromated copper arsenate for decking, fencing, utility poles, construction lumber and timbers, and vineyard stakes. The CMC segment manufactures creosote for use in the treatment of wood or as a feedstock in the production of carbon black; carbon pitch, a raw material used in the production of aluminum and steel; naphthalene for use as a feedstock in the production of phthalic anhydride and as a surfactant in the production of concrete; phthalic anhydride for the production of plasticizers, polyester resins, and alkyd paints; and carbon black feedstock for use in the production of carbon black. The company serves the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. Koppers Holdings Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

