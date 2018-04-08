Analyzing ON Semiconductor (ON) & ASE Group (ASX)

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) and ASE Group (NYSE:ASX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.2% of ON Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of ASE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of ON Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of ASE Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

ASE Group pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. ON Semiconductor does not pay a dividend. ASE Group pays out 37.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ON Semiconductor and ASE Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON Semiconductor $5.54 billion 1.80 $810.70 million $1.46 16.04 ASE Group $9.55 billion 1.22 $826.48 million $0.43 16.40

ASE Group has higher revenue and earnings than ON Semiconductor. ON Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASE Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

ON Semiconductor has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASE Group has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ON Semiconductor and ASE Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON Semiconductor 1 7 11 0 2.53 ASE Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $23.76, suggesting a potential upside of 1.47%. Given ON Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ON Semiconductor is more favorable than ASE Group.

Profitability

This table compares ON Semiconductor and ASE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON Semiconductor 14.63% 21.88% 7.27% ASE Group 7.95% 12.10% 6.40%

Summary

ON Semiconductor beats ASE Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation offers a portfolio of sensors, power management, connectivity, custom and system on chip (SoC), analog, logic, timing, and discrete devices. The Company’s segments include Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group offers a range of discrete, module and integrated semiconductor products. The Analog Solutions Group designs and develops analog, mixed-signal and logic application specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and application specific standard products (ASSPs), and power solutions. The Image Sensor Group designs and develops complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) and charge-coupled device (CCD) image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, and actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for various end users in the automotive, industrial, consumer, wireless, medical, and aerospace/defense markets.

ASE Group Company Profile

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Testing, and Electronic Manufacturing Services segments. The company offers packaging services, including various packages, such as flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package, advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions. It also provides advanced packages, including wafer level chip scale, flip-chip (FC) chip scale, FC package in, FC BGA/HF FCBGA, FC and wire bonding, and integrated passive device packages, as well as high-bandwidth, package on, fan-out wafer-level, and ultra-thin profile packages; IC wire bonding packages, including lead frame-based package types, such as lead frame-based packages and substrate-based packages; system-in-package (SiP) products, as well as module assembly services; and interconnect materials, as well as assembles automotive electronic products. In addition, the company offers a range of semiconductor testing services, including front-end engineering testing, wafer probing, logic/mixed-signal/RF module and SiP/ MEMS/discrete final testing, and test-related services, as well as drop shipment services. Further, it provides electronic manufacturing services in relation to computers, peripherals, communications, industrial, automotive, and storage and server applications. The company offers its packaging and testing for its customers in communication, computing, and consumer electronic/industrial/automotive sectors. Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

