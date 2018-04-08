Oxford Industries (OXM) and The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Oxford Industries (NYSE: OXM) is one of 7 public companies in the “Mens’ & boy’s furnishings, work clothing, & allied garments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Oxford Industries to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oxford Industries and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Industries $1.09 billion $65.09 million 20.61 Oxford Industries Competitors $4.95 billion $235.01 million 22.51

Oxford Industries’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Industries. Oxford Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Oxford Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oxford Industries pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Mens’ & boy’s furnishings, work clothing, & allied garments” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 27.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Oxford Industries has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Industries 5.99% 15.02% 8.98% Oxford Industries Competitors -46.84% -15.11% -15.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.9% of Oxford Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of shares of all “Mens’ & boy’s furnishings, work clothing, & allied garments” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Oxford Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Mens’ & boy’s furnishings, work clothing, & allied garments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Oxford Industries has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Industries’ competitors have a beta of 0.83, indicating that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Oxford Industries and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Industries 0 2 5 0 2.71 Oxford Industries Competitors 57 480 778 26 2.58

Oxford Industries presently has a consensus target price of $82.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.68%. As a group, “Mens’ & boy’s furnishings, work clothing, & allied garments” companies have a potential downside of 1.72%. Given Oxford Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Oxford Industries is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Oxford Industries beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc., an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned brands, and licensed and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand. It also provides branded and private label men's apparel, including tailored clothing, casual pants, and sportswear, as well as apparel under licensed brands, such as the Kenneth Cole, Dockers, Geoffrey Beene, Nick Graham, and Andrew Fezza. In addition, the company licenses Tommy Bahama names for various products, such as men's and women's headwear, watches, outerwear, belts, leather goods, gifts, footwear, handbags, mattresses and box springs, men's socks, luggage, bedding and bath linens, sleepwear, rugs, table top accessories, shampoos, soaps, bath amenities, fragrances, and fabrics, as well as indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products. Oxford Industries, Inc. offers its products through its retail stores and e-commerce sites, department stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, specialty stores, specialty catalogs, and Internet retailers. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 168 Tommy Bahama stores, including 111 full-price retail stores, 17 retail-restaurant locations, and 40 outlet stores. Oxford Industries, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.