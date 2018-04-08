Head to Head Analysis: Primero Mining (OTCMKTS:PPPMF) & The Competition

Primero Mining (OTCMKTS: PPPMF) is one of 41 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Primero Mining to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Primero Mining and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Primero Mining $91.77 million -$409.68 million N/A Primero Mining Competitors $1.40 billion $84.21 million 45.12

Primero Mining’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Primero Mining.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Primero Mining and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primero Mining 2 1 0 0 1.33 Primero Mining Competitors 418 1727 1618 67 2.35

Primero Mining presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 432.77%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 23.82%. Given Primero Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Primero Mining is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Primero Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Primero Mining has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primero Mining’s rivals have a beta of 0.34, suggesting that their average share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Primero Mining and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primero Mining -372.15% -2.40% -1.26% Primero Mining Competitors -8.65% 3.68% 2.67%

Summary

Primero Mining rivals beat Primero Mining on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Primero Mining Company Profile

Primero Mining Corp. is a precious metals producer with operations in both Mexico and Canada. The Company is focused on building a portfolio of precious metals assets in the Americas through acquiring, exploring, developing and operating mineral resource properties. Its segments include San Dimas, Cerro del Gallo, Black Fox Complex and Corporate. It owns over two producing properties, including the San Dimas gold-silver mine, located in Mexico’s San Dimas district, and the Black Fox mine, located in the Township of Black River-Matheson, Ontario, Canada. It owns properties adjacent to the Black Fox mine, Grey Fox and Pike River, which together with the Black Fox mine and the Black Fox mill, located on the Stock Mill property, comprise the Black Fox Complex. It also owns over two exploration properties, including the Cerro del Gallo gold-silver-copper project, which is located in the state of Guanajuato in central Mexico, and Ventanas, which is located in Durango State, Mexico.

