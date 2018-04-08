Analyzing QuinStreet (QNST) and Its Rivals

QuinStreet (NASDAQ: QNST) is one of 120 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare QuinStreet to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares QuinStreet and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuinStreet 0.78% 5.77% 3.94% QuinStreet Competitors 5.47% -51.29% 2.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QuinStreet and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QuinStreet $299.79 million -$12.20 million -206.33 QuinStreet Competitors $2.38 billion $315.29 million 13.22

QuinStreet’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than QuinStreet. QuinStreet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for QuinStreet and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuinStreet 0 0 2 0 3.00 QuinStreet Competitors 700 3547 6933 271 2.59

QuinStreet currently has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 7.03%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 7.40%. Given QuinStreet’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QuinStreet has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

QuinStreet has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuinStreet’s peers have a beta of 0.66, meaning that their average stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.3% of QuinStreet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of QuinStreet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

QuinStreet beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc., an Internet performance marketing and media company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers. The company provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services, education, business-to-business technology, and home services. QuinStreet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

