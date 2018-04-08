Analyzing Red Rock Resorts (RRR) and Its Peers

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ: RRR) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Red Rock Resorts to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Red Rock Resorts and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Rock Resorts 2.18% 16.11% 2.72% Red Rock Resorts Competitors 10.97% 12.75% 4.81%

Dividends

Red Rock Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Red Rock Resorts pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 48.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Red Rock Resorts lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Red Rock Resorts has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Rock Resorts’ competitors have a beta of 1.15, meaning that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Red Rock Resorts and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Red Rock Resorts $1.62 billion $35.15 million 46.73 Red Rock Resorts Competitors $3.57 billion $470.05 million 161.03

Red Rock Resorts’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Red Rock Resorts. Red Rock Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Red Rock Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by institutional investors. 40.9% of Red Rock Resorts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Red Rock Resorts and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Rock Resorts 0 4 4 0 2.50 Red Rock Resorts Competitors 306 1436 2177 73 2.51

Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $31.86, indicating a potential upside of 9.97%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 5.89%. Given Red Rock Resorts’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Red Rock Resorts is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Red Rock Resorts competitors beat Red Rock Resorts on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market. In addition, it manages Graton Resort in Sonoma County, California; and Gun Lake in Allegan County, Michigan. It operates 19,219 slot machines; 319 table games; and 4,316 hotel rooms. The company was formerly known as Station Casinos Corp. and changed its name to Red Rock Resorts, Inc. in January 2016. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.