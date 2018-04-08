Analyzing Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) and Fission Uranium (FCUUF)

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ) and Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.8% of Turquoise Hill Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Turquoise Hill Resources and Fission Uranium’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turquoise Hill Resources $939.78 million 6.30 $181.24 million N/A N/A Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$7.80 million N/A N/A

Turquoise Hill Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Fission Uranium.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Turquoise Hill Resources and Fission Uranium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turquoise Hill Resources 0 2 2 0 2.50 Fission Uranium 0 0 1 0 3.00

Turquoise Hill Resources presently has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 61.56%. Fission Uranium has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 314.94%. Given Fission Uranium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fission Uranium is more favorable than Turquoise Hill Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Turquoise Hill Resources and Fission Uranium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turquoise Hill Resources 19.29% 2.27% 1.43% Fission Uranium N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Turquoise Hill Resources has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fission Uranium has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Turquoise Hill Resources beats Fission Uranium on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company engages in mining copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum. Its principal material mineral resource property is the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. in August 2012. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp., an exploration company, acquires, evaluates, and develops uranium properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

