Financial Analysis: Japan Tobacco (JAPAY) versus Vector Group (VGR)

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS: JAPAY) and Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Japan Tobacco and Vector Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Tobacco $19.09 billion 2.94 $3.50 billion $0.98 14.32 Vector Group $1.81 billion 1.52 $84.57 million $0.60 34.03

Japan Tobacco has higher revenue and earnings than Vector Group. Japan Tobacco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vector Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Japan Tobacco and Vector Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Tobacco 18.36% 15.03% 8.34% Vector Group 4.68% -28.77% 6.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Japan Tobacco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of Vector Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Vector Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Japan Tobacco has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vector Group has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Japan Tobacco pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Vector Group pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Japan Tobacco pays out 51.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vector Group pays out 266.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Japan Tobacco and Vector Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Tobacco 0 0 0 0 N/A Vector Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Japan Tobacco beats Vector Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tobacco products, primarily cigarettes in Japan and internationally. It also distributes imported tobacco products. The company offers its tobacco products primarily under the Winston, Camel, Mevius, LD, Benson & Hedges (B&H), Glamour, Sobranie, Silk Cut, Natural American Spirit, Seven Stars, Pianissimo, Peace, HOPE, and other brand names. In addition, it engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of prescription drugs in the fields of metabolic diseases, viral infection, and autoimmune/inflammatory diseases. The company's pharmaceutical products include Riona tablets for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia, Remitch capsules for pruritus, and KAYEXALATE dry syrup for hyperkalemia; FUTHAN for injection, a protease inhibitor; ANTEBATE, a topical corticosteroid; CEDARTOLEN sublingual immunotherapy drugs; MITICURE House Dust Mite sublingual tablets; and Truvada, Stribild, Genvoya, and Descovy combination tablets for HIV. Further, it manufactures and sells staple food products, including frozen noodles, frozen rice, packed-cooked rice, and frozen baked bread; bakery products; and seasonings, including yeast extracts and oyster sauce. Japan Tobacco Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States through its Liggett Group LLC (Liggett) and Vector Tobacco Inc. (Vector Tobacco) subsidiaries, and the real estate business through its New Valley LLC subsidiary, which is seeking to acquire or invest in additional real estate properties or projects. The Company’s segments include Tobacco, E-Cigarettes and Real Estate. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacture and sale of cigarettes. The E-Cigarettes segment includes the operations of the Company’s e-cigarette business. The Real Estate segment includes the Company’s investments in New Valley LLC. The Company owns and seeks to acquire investment interests in a range of domestic and international real estate projects through debt and equity investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.