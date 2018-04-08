Analyzing Wendys (WEN) & Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN)

Wendys (NASDAQ: WEN) and Dunkin’ Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wendys and Dunkin’ Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wendys $1.22 billion 3.33 $194.02 million $0.43 39.58 Dunkin’ Brands $860.50 million 5.74 $350.90 million $2.43 24.56

Dunkin’ Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wendys. Dunkin’ Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wendys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Wendys and Dunkin’ Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wendys 1 8 11 0 2.50 Dunkin’ Brands 1 8 10 0 2.47

Wendys currently has a consensus target price of $17.51, indicating a potential upside of 2.85%. Dunkin’ Brands has a consensus target price of $63.68, indicating a potential upside of 6.69%. Given Dunkin’ Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dunkin’ Brands is more favorable than Wendys.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.6% of Wendys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Dunkin’ Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Wendys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Dunkin’ Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wendys and Dunkin’ Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wendys 15.86% 21.24% 2.68% Dunkin’ Brands 40.77% -190.44% 6.67%

Risk and Volatility

Wendys has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dunkin’ Brands has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Wendys pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Dunkin’ Brands pays an annual dividend of $1.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Wendys pays out 79.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dunkin’ Brands pays out 57.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dunkin’ Brands is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Dunkin’ Brands beats Wendys on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy’s Company is the parent company of subsidiary holding company Wendy’s Restaurants, LLC (Wendy’s Restaurants). Wendy’s Restaurants is the parent company of Wendy’s International, LLC (Wendy’s), which is the owner and franchisor of the Wendy’s restaurant system in the United States. Wendy’s is a restaurant company specializing in the hamburger sandwich segment. Wendy’s is engaged in the business of operating, developing and franchising a system of restaurants serving food. The Company operated approximately 6,080 Wendy’s restaurants in operation in North America, as of January 1, 2017. Of these restaurants, 330 were operated by the Company and 5,768 by a total of 376 franchisees, as of January 1, 2017. In addition, as of January 1, 2017, there were 439 franchised Wendy’s restaurants in operation in 29 countries and territories other than North America. Wendy’s is also a partner in a restaurant real estate joint venture with a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Dunkin’ Brands Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes. As of December 30, 2017, the company had 12,538 Dunkin' Donuts points of distribution and 7,982 Baskin-Robbins points of distribution. It franchises restaurants under the Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands. The company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.