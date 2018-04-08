Andeavor (ANDV) Receives $128.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.63.

ANDV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Andeavor in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Andeavor in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Andeavor in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Andeavor in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

In other news, Director Paul L. Foster sold 51,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $6,254,149.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Blane W. Peery sold 1,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $100,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,602 shares of company stock valued at $20,963,955 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Andeavor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Andeavor by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Andeavor by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andeavor in the 4th quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Andeavor by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANDV traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,553,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,427. Andeavor has a 52 week low of $75.11 and a 52 week high of $121.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,437.37, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.81). Andeavor had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. analysts forecast that Andeavor will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Andeavor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.48%.

Andeavor Company Profile

Andeavor, formerly Tesoro Corporation, is an independent petroleum refining, logistics and marketing company. he Company operates through three segments. The Refining operating segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into transportation fuels, such as gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, jet fuel and diesel fuel, as well as other products, including heavy fuel oils, liquefied petroleum gas and petroleum coke for sale in bulk markets to a range of customers within its markets.

