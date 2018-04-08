ImmunoVaccine Inc. (TSE:IMV) Director Andrew J. Sheldon acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,905.00.

Shares of IMV stock opened at C$1.89 on Friday. ImmunoVaccine Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.00 and a 12 month high of C$2.55.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Andrew J. Sheldon Purchases 9,500 Shares of ImmunoVaccine Inc. (IMV) Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/andrew-j-sheldon-acquires-9500-shares-of-immunovaccine-inc-imv-stock-updated-updated.html.

About ImmunoVaccine

Immunovaccine Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines based on its DepoVax platform. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system.

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoVaccine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoVaccine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.