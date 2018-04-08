Andrew T. Sheehan Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Yext (YEXT) Stock

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Director Andrew T. Sheehan purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Yext stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,135.82 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.88 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 39.11% and a negative return on equity of 69.04%. sell-side analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YEXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Sunday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yext currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. 38.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “Andrew T. Sheehan Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Yext (YEXT) Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/andrew-t-sheehan-buys-1000000-shares-of-yext-inc-yext-stock-updated-updated.html.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.