Angang Steel (OTCMKTS:ANGGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Angang Steel (OTCMKTS:ANGGY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Angang Steel Company Limited is engaged in the production, processing, wholesale, and retail of steel and related products. The company also involves in ferrous metal smelting, and steel pressing and processing activities. It offers steel products, such as hot rolled sheets, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, colour coating plates, silicon steel, medium and thick plates, wire rods, microalloyed steel plates, stripe products, and heavy section and seamless steel pipes. These products are used in industries, including automobile, construction, ship-building, home electrical appliances, and railway construction, as well as in the manufacture of pipelines. The company’s activities also comprise technology consultation and service for metallurgical equipments; and import and export of products. Angang Steel Company Limited is based in Anshan City, China. “

ANGGY remained flat at $$39.18 during midday trading on Tuesday. 9 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,063.54, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.82. Angang Steel has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/angang-steel-anggy-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold-updated-updated.html.

About Angang Steel

Angang Steel Company Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of steel products in the People's Republic of China. Its steel products include hot rolled sheets, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, color coating plates, silicon steel, medium and thick plates, wire rods, heavy sections, and seamless steel pipes.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Angang Steel (ANGGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Angang Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angang Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.