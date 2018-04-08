Anoncoin (ANC) Price Hits $0.41 on Exchanges

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 50% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Anoncoin has a total market capitalization of $860,096.00 and $188.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anoncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00005801 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Anoncoin has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DNotes (NOTE) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006045 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000129 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00001093 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001605 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003762 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Anoncoin

Anoncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject.

Anoncoin Coin Trading

Anoncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is not possible to buy Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

