ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Receives $132.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,388. ANSYS has a one year low of $104.65 and a one year high of $171.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12,875.04, a P/E ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.02.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.66 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Bradford C. Morley sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $4,043,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total transaction of $4,063,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,164 shares of company stock worth $8,700,396 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in ANSYS by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in ANSYS by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its position in ANSYS by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc (ANSYS) develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers and students across a range of industries and academia, including aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors.

