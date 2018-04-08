Anthem Inc (ANTM) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $8,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,537,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,112 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,603,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,830,000 after acquiring an additional 637,439 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 291.9% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 823,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,183,000 after buying an additional 613,000 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth $88,799,000. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,327,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,652,000 after buying an additional 454,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANTM. Jefferies Group raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.20.

In other news, SVP Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.90, for a total transaction of $455,915.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 20,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.23, for a total value of $4,688,899.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,746 shares of company stock valued at $48,887,779. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock opened at $224.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59,002.71, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $164.65 and a 12-month high of $267.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Anthem had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 15.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.92%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

