Antofagasta (ANTO) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Friday. They presently have a GBX 1,010 ($14.18) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ANTO. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 800 ($11.23) to GBX 900 ($12.63) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,010 ($14.18) to GBX 1,050 ($14.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 920 ($12.91) to GBX 995 ($13.97) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase lowered their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 700 ($9.83) to GBX 660 ($9.26) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Antofagasta to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 980 ($13.76) to GBX 1,090 ($15.30) in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 902.93 ($12.67).

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 915.60 ($12.85) on Friday. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11.12 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,071 ($15.03).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/antofagasta-anto-rating-reiterated-by-citigroup.html.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and evaluation, and Railway and Other Transport Services segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.