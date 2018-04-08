Apache Co. (APA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apache in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group set a $35.00 price objective on Apache and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $51.00 price objective on Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research report on Sunday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apache from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $591,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Apache by 6.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 142,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Apache by 9.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,392,662 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,784,000 after buying an additional 125,819 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Apache by 2.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 285,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,033,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Apache by 1.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,934,049 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,574,000 after buying an additional 34,172 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Apache by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 83,323 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,970,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,471. The company has a market cap of $14,781.10, a P/E ratio of 159.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Apache has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $54.64.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Apache had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Apache will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 20th. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 416.67%.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

